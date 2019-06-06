Queen Peteranaba Joyan Applauds Management As She Hands Over Crown At Miss Nigeria United Continent Finals

Her Majesty, Queen Peteranaba Joyan, Miss Nigeria United Continent Tourism Queen 2018, spoke on her experienced as a reknowned Nigerian Beauty Queen. She made the narratives during the hand-over/Crowning ceremony to Uka Onyekachi

the newly emerged 2019 Miss Nigeria United Continent Tourism.

In her speech, she encouraged aspiring young models and the Nigeria youth in entirety, she encouraged them in the spirit of patience, stressing that they must be dedicated and strive hard enough in what ever they are engaged in, ensuring that they are best at it, because the times to shine will someday come for everyone.

While speaking on her reign, she stated that during the period, she discovered and explored several opportunities and abilities that really helped to improve her understanding of "role-modelling" as a Beauty Queen. She expressed deepest gratifications to God Almighty for seeing her through the one year reign. She described her experience as amazing, narrating the countless appearances she made at high profile event, celebrations, sport concerts, exclusive Radio/TV interview sessions, and other special functions across Nigeria.

She appreciated Miss Nigeria United Continent Agency for the love and support they shared. Queen Peteranaba Joyan also thanked her managers, Mrs. Sylvia Stella, the MD/CEO of Porsh Concepts, Miss Justina Ogbonanya and Mr. stanley Ekene - the Pageant Directors of MNUC, for their believe and support in her dreams and vision for pageantry and modelling across Nigeria.

While extending her long commendations and appreciation, she thanked Mr. Preye for teaching her everything that was technically and mentally resourceful as a Beauty Queen. Queen Joyan threw words of thanks to her friends for their assistance during her pet project, tagged "Street to School", a project that was piloted in Isiala Mbano, with testimonies, as a child and more children have been enrolled and will be enrolled respectively at St Patrick Primary School in Ogbor.

In her concluding words she says, "cherish and enjoy every moment and all future opportunities that will be handed to you and carry out projects, this is your moment to leave your mark in the world. Strive to reach as far and wide and limitless as possible. Always remember to keep your feet on the ground, and win or lose, always give thanks to the Lord".

She signed off her speech by calling on all participating contestants at the 2019 Miss Nigeria United Continent, noting that, with or without a crown, they still will be beautiful in everything, as they remain role-models and icons to the younger generation as it were.