33 minutes ago | Music News Singer, Timaya Gifts King Perryy Brand New Whip By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Afro Dancehall King, Timaya, has shown that one rise by lifting others as he has just gifted Continental Boy, King Perryy a brand new whip.King Perryy is a singer singed under Timaya’s record label and he has been trying to build a strong foundation or himself in the Nigerian music industry. Afro Dancehall KingTimayamusicNigeriacelebrityKing perryy
Singer, Timaya Gifts King Perryy Brand New Whip
Afro Dancehall King, Timaya, has shown that one rise by lifting others as he has just gifted Continental Boy, King Perryy a brand new whip.
King Perryy is a singer singed under Timaya’s record label and he has been trying to build a strong foundation or himself in the Nigerian music industry.