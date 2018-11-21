It was a big weekend for Nollywood actress, Nkiru Umeh, who unveiled her clothing line along with other lines of business.
Actress, Nkiru Umeh Unveils Clothing Line, Beauty Store
It was a big weekend for Nollywood actress, Nkiru Umeh, who unveiled her clothing line along with other lines of business.
Rather than spend money in renting a shop, the actress took her time to build her own office from the foundation and today, she is not just a boss but helped create employment.
She has always been a lover of fashion and she decided to put her skills into good use as she modelled some of her designs.
Nollywood Nollywood At Large