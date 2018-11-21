modernghana logo

FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya’oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
7 minutes ago | Nollywood At Large

Actress, Nkiru Umeh Unveils Clothing Line, Beauty Store

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Nkiru Umeh Unveils Clothing Line, Beauty Store

It was a big weekend for Nollywood actress, Nkiru Umeh, who unveiled her clothing line along with other lines of business.

Rather than spend money in renting a shop, the actress took her time to build her own office from the foundation and today, she is not just a boss but helped create employment.

She has always been a lover of fashion and she decided to put her skills into good use as she modelled some of her designs.

1121201841309 nkiru 1

1121201841309 nkiru 4

1121201841309 nkiru 5

1121201841309 nkiru 2

1121201841310 nkiru 3

Nollywood Nollywood At Large
My Ex-hubby Does not Last in bed…Actress, Tonto Dikeh Reveals
Actress, Khadijah Ayoade Bags Master’s Degree from the University of Ibadan
Singer, Banky W Reveals why he can’t Contest for Presidency 
Actress, Lola Magret Produces First Epic Movie After US Fraud Case

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1LOVERS LOVE LIFE AND BETTER S..

By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa quot-img-1
body-container-line