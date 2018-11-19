Depending upon which party rules in Ghana, the system of politics in the country may be as shapeless as it is today!By: Adwoa Ayamba
Actress, Mercy Aigbe Show’s off Fresh Cleavages after 2 Children
Pretty Nollywood Mercy Aigbe, is leaving many men salivating and crushing over her beauty with many wondering how God blessed just one person with all the beauty.
The actress has been slaying in recent and shaking the internet with her beauty especially since she divorced her hubby, Lanre Gentry.
Mercy stepped out in a camouflage outfit where she used the opportunity to express how good looking her cleavages are after two children.
With the way things are going, the actress is mostly likely not to give love another chance either with her x-hubby or new man as she continues to build her empire.
