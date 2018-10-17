LEAVING YOUR BUSINESS FOR PLEASURE IS BULLSHIT. SOW YOUR TEARS AND REAP IN JOY. SACRIFICE, MATURITY, DETERMINATION, OPTIMUM PLANNING AND CONSISTENCY ARE THE WATCHWORDSBy: DOUGLAS KWABENA YEBO
Actress, MAMA RAINBOW Celebrates Birthday with Stunning Make-up Photos
Veteran Nollywood actress, Esther Idowu Phillips better known as MAMA RAINBOW, recently turned a year older and trust me, mama can also slay.
She joined some of her young colleagues to set the internet on fire with stunning make-up photos as she celebrated her day.
The actress did not just get prayers online lone as she also hosted friends and family to a nice meal at her home with the likes of Tunde Kelani and others in attendance.