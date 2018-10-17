Actress, MAMA RAINBOW Celebrates Birthday with Stunning Make-up Photos

Veteran Nollywood actress, Esther Idowu Phillips better known as MAMA RAINBOW, recently turned a year older and trust me, mama can also slay.

She joined some of her young colleagues to set the internet on fire with stunning make-up photos as she celebrated her day.

The actress did not just get prayers online lone as she also hosted friends and family to a nice meal at her home with the likes of Tunde Kelani and others in attendance.