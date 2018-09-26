Actress, Omoni Oboli Fixes Hair After 6 Years of Going Natural

Pretty Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has finally taken a trip to the salon to have her hair fixed after carrying it natural for good 6 years.

The actress unlike some of her colleagues chose to groom her hair to her desired level and to an extent, the natural hair has helped saved her some cost as she does not have to spend money to make it.

Well, she eventually took the step of having her hair fixed and she still looks beautiful as usual.

According to her, “I swear, I’m like a kid in a candy store! First time I’m fixing my hair in over 6 years! I decided to do something I haven’t done in a loooooong time! The hair is beyond beautiful.”