Holiday Internship: Actor, Kunle Afolayan Sends Son to Learn to Repair Car

Nollywood actor cum producer, Kunle Afolayan, has done the unthinkable as a father as he recently allowed his son to get himself busy in a shop.

The real gist is that as some children are busy attending tutorials in school during this long holiday, Kunle believes that his son can gain more at an early stage than just academics alone.

He left many speechless when he sent his son, Darimisire, to go learn how to fix cars in a mechanic workshop and the young man is happy with his new job.

Not many parents will key into this idea but Kunle has the money to establish his son when he is old but that is not how to lay a good foundation for a child as teaching him how to fish is the best way to start.

Sharing the video of his son working, he wrote, “Keep them busy so they can be useful to themselves and the society at large. Darimisire doing holiday internship as an automobile mechanic.”