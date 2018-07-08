modernghana logo

Actor, Jude Orhorha Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Lover

It is indeed a happy weekend and month as Nollywood actor, Jude Orhorha, and his pretty wife have been able to sustain their home front for the past 11 years.

The actor is one of many who has been able to maintain a good record in the movie industry and his private life has never been on the public domain.

Sharing the good news, the actress, “For a man that has struggled more than he would like to admit sometimes with a glass half empty mentality, she has been a very deep and steady source of golden sunshine in my life! Friends it’s our wedding anniversary. Please join to celebrate 11 years of togetherness and God's faithfulness. I will ALWAYS LOVE U EFE.”

