If you’ve a Spouse that Cooks for you While you Sleep, Value it…Comedian, Ali Baba

We’ve read various stories of failed marriages and even relationships but sometimes we tend not to understand the root cause but veteran comedian, Ali Baba has decided to share some insight on what to understand.

“As ordinary & funny as this post may be, it’s very poignant. It’s a core part of the value system in relationships. You would have heard the wise say, the person that has cap, has no head, the person that has head, has no cap. Most times, the person doing the most may not be appreciated by the beneficiaries. The beneficiary has thus taken for granted what efforts the benefactor invests in the relationship.

“Sometime last year, (don’t know if you remember), I shared a post on a lady who broke a guy’s Range Rover Sport rear Windshield, because she was angry over certain things. One of which was, jealousy. She felt he must have been seeing someone else. She confronted him. He denied & when their voices had started drawing attention, he got in his car to drive off & she threw a flower vase at his Range in Rage. Please Note the following: He brought her from Ogba to Lekki, because he couldn’t be shuttling the distance. He rented the house for her. Got her a car. Gave her a small monthly allowance of 50k. Long story short, he moved on and all benefits were withdrawn. She came by the other & opened up to me, that she should have considered all the good stuff that he did & meant to her. Because things are so bad right now.

“BACK TO THE POST. Do you you know that the person distracting you from where you are may not be worth it? Love is overrated oooo! How you feel, yes, all those weak in the knees, melted hearts & ojigbijigbi matter. But when condition is critical & "Omoze ri garri becomes 5 pence", you will value what you lost. This has been the opportunity cost that makes a lot of people bitter. Not necessarily for the relationship that ended, but for the new one. They begin to miss all the benefits, and if the new one doesn’t measure up, or even surpass what they had going before they jumped ship, it can mess up the new relationship. So when you find a guy or a girl that FRIES YOU EGGS, while you are chilling, smiling & chatting, DONT YOKE WITH IT. Value it. Appreciate it. Express it. And for God's sake weigh it with the opportunity cost. As for you, listen to "Hello from the other side" by Adele. I hope No tables were shaken in this caption. Taaaaaaink ewe.”