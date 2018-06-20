Charlyboy’s group launches campaign on good, accountable Governance

Marverick showbiz maestro and activist Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charlyboy, on Tuesday said the `Ourmumudondo’ group was set to launch Campaingn for Good and accountable leadership at all levels in Nigeria.

‘Ourmumudondo’is a non-political coalition of Nigerians from all backgrounds that advocates national reawakening towards holding leaders responsible and ensuring good governance at all levels.

Charlyboy led over 100 members of the group along major roads in Garki, Wuse, kubwa and Mpape on sensitisation walk for the launch of the initiative.

He told newsmen that the campaign was to sensitize ordinary Nigerians and electorates on what he called the ‘Nigerian Social Contract Initiative(NSCI).

Charlyboy explained that the Initiative which would be formally launched on June 20 at the City Park in Wuse 2, was to remind both the political class and ordinary Nigerians leadership was a mutual contract that demands accountability

“It is ignorance for one to sell his vote for one day and suffer for fours years under bad leadership.

“We are calling on all Nigerians to come and identify with this social contract initiative which emphasises what the voter and canditates can do, as well as our collective roles in having good leadership.

“In the life of every human being, there comes a moment when we must make a stand for that which matters.

“The 2019 general election is close,and we are here to educate and sensitise ordinary Nigerians on their responsibilities and their rights because building a country of thier dreams is in thier hands,”he said.

The activist, who described himself as the ‘President of fellow frustrated Nigerians’, said that inline with its campaign for good leadership, the Óurmumudondo group’ was set to Nigerian launch Social Contract Initiative(NSCI)

“This is part of my nationalistic engagement,telling the leaders and followers that our failure as a country is our fault as a people.“

“We want to know what the aspirants can do for the common man, and inturn what the common man should do, and what we can all do for ourselves.

“So the people that needs this message the most are the common people t on the street , and that is why i sacrificed today on the the streets,”he said.

He explained that the group was set to take the campaign to all the geo-political zones in the country.

Also, a member of the group, Mr Deji Adeyaju, said that the NSCI was non- partisan and has no tribal or religious affiliations, and therefore urged every Nigerian to identify with the initiative.

“We are talking about our common future as a people, therefore everybody must participate in leadership by holding leaders accountable.