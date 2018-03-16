Actress, Lola Margaret Secretly Relocates to Ibadan over Alleged US Fraud Case

Nollywood actress, Lola Margaret, could be described as an ex-convict because of her incident with the US Police over alleged fraud case she was involved in.

The actress was arrested over a strong surveillance was placed on her account after huge sums were being withdrawn consistently before she was napped.

Hints has it that the actress has since been released and deported back to Nigeria and considering the gravity of her actions, she has decided to relocate to Ibadan from Lagos where she formerly resided.

For now, she is maintaining a low profile as she is yet to attend any public function as she hopes to rebrand herself and stage a strong come back to the industry.