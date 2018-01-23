modernghana logo

12 hours ago

Glitzs and Glamour from Singer, Omawumi’s Traditional Wedding

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
It is no longer news that singer, Omawumi, had some weeks gotten married to the man who has been her back bone all through the years.

The singer and her hubby, Yusuf, have been dating for very long time that they have been able to build a strong understanding together as they also have a daughter together but situation at the time did not allow them come together as man and wife until recently.

Well, they seems to have strategize on best way to go about it and they later reunited before they eventually picked a date to have their wedding which saw jubilations in the faces of both families as they stepped out to bless their children’s union.

The wedding has come and gone but not without having the opportunity of seeing how it all went when it comes to fashion between the couple and guests present.

123201872644 wedding 1

123201872645 wedding 2

123201872645 wedding 8

123201872645 wedding 4

123201872645 wedding 5

123201872645 wedding 6

123201872645 wedding 7

123201872646 wedding 3

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

