Checkout Actress, Adesua Etomi’s outfit with her Bridal Train

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has finally achieve part of her dream chase which is marrying a good and loving hubby but what will always linger in her heart is people that showed up for her.

The actress love story with Banky W started with a direct message (DM) via social media and today it’s all history.

There were various high point of the wedding but not forgetting her bridal train which kind of stood to be one of the best bridal train of the year.

Aside just the bridal train, the outfit for the day was just so glamorous that it will leave some single ladies wishing to get married the same way.

All the encomiums can always go to the celebrant but not forgetting the brain that helped brought out the stylish part of her which is a her fashion designer, @tojufoyeh for a job well done.