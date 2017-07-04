TOP STORIES
Actor, Bigvai Jokotoye Welcomes Baby Girl with Wife (photos)
Nollywood actor cum producer, Bigvai Jokotoye, is now a proud father as he and his wife have just welcomed a bouncing baby girl in a US hospital.
Just some few days back, a baby shower was held and within few days later they welcomed their bundle of joy as the actor increases his dynasty and still counting.
The child was delivered in Kaiser Permanente health Care and both mother and daughter are doing fine.
