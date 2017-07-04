modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actor, Bigvai Jokotoye Welcomes Baby Girl with Wife (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
33 minutes ago | Nollywood Exclusive

Nollywood actor cum producer, Bigvai Jokotoye, is now a proud father as he and his wife have just welcomed a bouncing baby girl in a US hospital.

Just some few days back, a baby shower was held and within few days later they welcomed their bundle of joy as the actor increases his dynasty and still counting.

The child was delivered in Kaiser Permanente health Care and both mother and daughter are doing fine.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Exclusive

TOP STORIES

More Deaths Recorded After Galamsey Pit Caved In

7 hours ago

COCOBOD To Achieve 1 Million Metric Tonnes Target—Board Chair

7 hours ago

quot-img-1A malam broke an egg and found no yolk. broke the second one yet no yolk. he shouted kai.....! even fowls now fuck with condoms. AIDS is real, use condom.

By: Andrew kwadwo owusu quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line