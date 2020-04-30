NPP Parliamentary Candidate For Wa Central Empowers Women In Constituency

Listen to article

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Wa Central Constituency, Hajia Humi Awudu on Thursday, April 30 presented Chest Freezer Refrigerators to fifteen (15) women in the Wa Central constituency.

The gesture forms part of her Women Empowerment agenda as she seeks the support of constituents especially women to enable her become the Member of Parliament for the area.

Presenting the items in a short ceremony at the regional library, she urged beneficiaries to put the refrigerators into economic use to enable them raise income to take care of their families at home and support their businesses.

She noted the presentation was rolled out of the first batch to fifteen (15) women beneficiaries who came from different communities within the constituency and the second batch which will be in the coming weeks.

Hajia Humu used the opportunity to encourage everyone to continue to adhere to the directives by President Akufo-Addo during these trying times in the fight against Covid-19.

The aspiring Member of Parliament was filled with joy by the kind words and goodwill messages from the various women groups and other participants at the ceremony.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude and assured her of their support in the parliamentary elections slated for December 7 this year.