A/R: Missing Woman Found Dead In Nnerebehi

The lifeless body of a woman believed to be in her 30s who was recently declared missing at Gyankobaa, a community in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has been found in a bush at Nnerebehi.

Ataa Panin, the deceased, was said to have been taken care of by her twin sister at a prayer camp at Afari, where she was receiving some prayers for an alleged mental ailment before she went missing.

A woman who was going to her farm saw the decomposing body of Ataa on Monday morning.

She immediately rushed to the Assemblyman for the Nnerebehi Electoral Area, John Hawkson Anane, to inform him of what she had seen.

The assemblyman, together with the woman, quickly lodged a formal complaint with the Nkawie Police to initiate investigations.

According to the assembly member, who is also the Presiding Member for the Nwabiagya South Municipal Assembly, the deceased was not initially known until they got to the Nkawie Police Station, where a complaint of her disappearance had been lodged.

“The family members of the deceased were called by the police and identified her by her skirt, pants and green slippers that the deceased wore before her disappearance,” he said.

The cause of her death was not immediately known, but, according to Anane John Hawkson, the deceased might have been murdered and dumped into the bush.

He told DAILY GUIDE that the deceased was lying naked in a supine position with her clothes beside her, suggesting that she might have been raped and killed by her assailants.

He said due to the decomposing state of the body, a doctor was called from the Nkawie Government Hospital to inspect the body before the police picked and buried it at the scene.

The area where the deceased was found was also fumigated to prevent people from contracting any possible disease.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the death by the Nkawie police is underway.

---Daily Guide