Covid-19: Wearing Of Face Masks Made Compulsory In Accra

Wearing of face masks in public places has been made mandatory within the Greater Accra Region.

This is according to a directive issued by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.

A statement signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey said the directive takes immediate effect.

The statement also said notices of “NO FACE MASK, NO ENTRY” should be visibly displayed at vantage points including offices, lorry stations, shops, markets, malls, banks, pharmacies, among others.

COVID-19 cases in Ghana currently stand at 1,154 with the Greater Accra Region alone recording over 900 of such cases.

Mr. Ashitey in the statement said the decision to force Ghanaians within the region to wear face masks was adopted by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) during its crunch meeting held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Mr. Ashitey said the decision is also “in compliance with the President’s directives on social distancing and wearing of face masks.”

The statement also announced other measures introduced to fight COVID-19 in the region.

They include:

Education/Sensitization on face mask-wearing, social and physical distancing by various MMDAs in their respective jurisdictions

Creation of Satellite Markets by MMDAs to decongest main markets in the Greater Accra Region.

Temporary Ban on all special market days in the region.

Installation and use of Public Address Systems by MMDAs in markets to educate traders on the mandatory face mask-wearing, social and physical distancing and all other directives by the President.

Commercial drivers to ensure all passengers wear face masks before being allowed to board their vehicles

President Akufo-Addo in a televised national broadcast last Sunday advised Ghanaians to wear face masks as a measure to prevent contracting COVID-19.

“I want to encourage you to wear a mask wherever you go, as it will help you not to contract the virus, and keep it clean… If you own a business or are providing a service, i.e. a barber, a hairdresser, a tailor, a taxi driver, a trotro driver and his 'mate', a shop keeper, a food seller, please do well to use a mask,” the president advised.

The Council of State has subsequently urged government to consider providing all Ghanaians with free nose masks.

At a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, the Council said such a move will help greatly in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The World Health Organisation has recommended the use of face masks, especially in public.

Persons without face mask prevented from entering Accra City Hall

Over 50 persons were on Tuesday denied entry into the Accra City Hall for not wearing a face mask as part of measures to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

The measure forms part of efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of staff of the assembly as well as other visitors into its premises.

According to the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah who gave the directive, as long as one could get a cloth to cover his or her face and mouth, they would be allowed entry into the city hall.

He added that these measures would help slow the spread of the Coronavirus especially from people who may have the virus but do not know.

