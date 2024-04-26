ModernGhana logo
Ashanti Democrats to organise dumsor vigil in Accra

A group calling itself the Ashanti Democrats has disclosed its intention to organize a vigil in Accra to demand an end to the frequent power outages.

After successfully organising a similar exercise in Kumasi on April 18, the group asserts that it is time to bring it closer to Ghana’s administrative capital, Accra.

In an interaction with the media, one of the leaders of the event, Henry Osei Akoto, said it was not enough to have the vigil only in Kumasi.

Henry Osei Akoto explained that moving the vigil around is one of the surest ways to mount pressure on the government and to also bring its attention to the excruciating impact of the power outages on businesses and livelihoods.

“We will mobilize Ghanaians on the streets soon if you don’t resolve ‘dumsor.’ The inconvenience is just too much. You promised Ghanaians you were going to give us an uninterrupted power supply, [but] see where you have brought us.

The Dumsor Vigil is organized by the Ashanti Democrats, led by Jerry James Sukkah, and is a demonstration against the erratic power supply across the country, with a date for the Accra edition yet to be announced.

—Citi Newsroom

