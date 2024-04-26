ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Parliament’s Education Committee to inspect distribution of smart tablets to SHS students

Education Parliaments Education Committee to inspect distribution of smart tablets to SHS students
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Joseph Kwame Kumah, has disclosed that the committee would be embarking on a fact-finding mission to Senior High Schools to verify the distribution of tablets to students.

President Akufo-Addo recently announced the distribution of smart tablets to 1.3 million senior high school students nationwide at the launch of the Ghana Smart Schools Project in Accra on March 25, 2024.

In an interview with Citi News, the Kintampo North MP says the Education Committee, charged with oversight responsibility for educational policies, has not yet had the opportunity to inspect the tablets and their components.

“Just for the international news to carry it and say the Ghanaian government is doing well, they are giving tablets to senior high school students. Meanwhile, when you come to the ground, it is selective, which is not fair. We are yet, as a committee, to follow up. We will be doing what we call a visitation to some of the schools. We also asked the minister during our workshop recently in Koforidua that we would like to have a meeting with the minister and the suppliers to even explain to us what is entailed in the whole tablet. But to be frank with you, we have not yet seen the product physically as a committee.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Mr. Austin Gamey SSNIT must be managed without gov’t interference – Austin Gamey

50 minutes ago

Ejisu by-election could go either way between NPP and independent candidate — Global InfoAnalytics Ejisu by-election could go either way between NPP and independent candidate — Gl...

50 minutes ago

We never asked ministers, DCEs to bring NPP apparatchiks for returning officer roles — EC to Mahama We never asked ministers, DCEs to bring NPP apparatchiks for returning officer r...

50 minutes ago

No one denigrated the commission when you appointed NDC sympathizers during your time — EC to Mahama No one denigrated the commission when you appointed NDC sympathizers during your...

52 minutes ago

Used cloth dealers protests over delayed Kumasi Central Market project Used cloth dealers protests over delayed Kumasi Central Market project

52 minutes ago

AR: Kwadaso onion market traders refuse to relocate to new site A/R: Kwadaso onion market traders refuse to relocate to new site

52 minutes ago

Dumsor: Corn mill operators at Kaneshie market face financial crisis Dumsor: Corn mill operators at Kaneshie market face financial crisis

52 minutes ago

Jamestown fishermen seek support over destruction of canoes by Tuesday's heavy downpour Jamestown fishermen seek support over destruction of canoes by Tuesday's heavy d...

52 minutes ago

Election 2024: EC to commence voter registration exercise on May 7 Election 2024: EC to commence voter registration exercise on May 7

1 hour ago

Public schools rebranding: Were switching to blue and white, were painting all schools – Dr. Adutwum Public schools rebranding: We’re switching to blue and white, we’re painting all...

Just in....
body-container-line