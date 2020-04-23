ModernGhanalogo

23.04.2020 Regional News

Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah Supports Salaga Prisons And Government Hospital

By News Desk
Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Salaga South Constituency has donated a number of items to the Salaga Prisons Service and the Salaga Government Hospital.

The items included toothbrushes, toothpaste, liquid soap, and hand sanitizers.

Making the presentation, Alhaji Yussif Hairat who is the NDC constituency Secretary said the donations form part of Hajia Zuwera's continuous efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its transmission.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Ghana Prisons Service, Officer In-charge of Command of the station C/SUPT. Matthew K. Appau and Mr. Bokuma Aloysius, Administrator of the Salaga Government Hospital expressed gratitude to Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah.

They were particularly grateful for the special care she has shown the people in this very difficult period of COVID-19 and promised to make good use of the items donated.

