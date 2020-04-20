Upper Manya: Hon. Boakye Agyarko Supports Asesewa Gov’t Hospital With PPEs

Former Energy Minister, Hon. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has donated several Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and other items to the Upper Manya Krobo District Emergency Health Care committee in the Eastern Region to support their fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in the area.

Other items presented to the hospital by the former Energy Minister were; boxes of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, medical gloves, nose masks, tissue papers, gallons of liquid soaps and Non-Contact infrared thermometers.

Hon Agyarko after the presentation said his motive was to give back to society with what he has been blessed with in this difficult moment to help fight the deadly virus.

He further stressed by calling on individuals, cooperatives, and institutions to come out to support the fight against COVID-19.

“If what you have been blessed with by the Almighty cannot help your people in times of need then everything you have is equivalent to a ‘toilet Paper,” Hon Boakye Agyarko noted.

He urged and encouraged Ghanaians to comply with the hygienic measures, as he hopes that with cleanliness and the current unity among us [Ghanaians] we will surely survive this global canker.

Medical Director of the Asesewa Government Hospital, Dr. Eric Boateng on behalf of the District Emergency Health Committee thanked the former Energy Minister for aiding them in this critical moment and promised they would make good use of the materials.

District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Hon. Felix Nartey Odjao Addin also commended the latter for his love and efforts demonstrated to the people of Krobo Land over the years.

---Firs1News.com || Samuel Sackey