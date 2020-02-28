GTA To Organise Regional Tourism Awards

Listen to article

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says it is set to organise its 2019 Regional Tourism Awards from 28th February to March 28th to reward excellence in the tourism sector.

According to GTA, the award scheme which is in its fifteenth year is being organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture under the theme: "GROWING TOURISM BEYOND THE RETURN."

In a statement signed by the Acting Corporate Affairs Manager, Jones Nelson,"The National Tourism Awards was instituted in 1997 to reward excellent performance in the tourism sector. It is also to raise standards and encourage healthy competition among industry players with a view to firmly position tourism as a vibrant economic sector and also to consolidate the country’s position as a preferred tourist destination."

It added that the Regional Awards will be organised across the various regional offices of the Authority. Central Region and Northern Regions will kick – start the awards on 28th February, 2020. Ashanti Region, 20th March, 2020. Western, Bono –Ahafo, Eastern Regions will be on the 21st March, 2020. Upper West, Greater Accra, and Tema will also be on the 27th March, 2020."

In addition, the Acting Corporate Affairs Manager mentioned that Volta and Upper East Region will climax the awards on 28th March, 2020.

He emphasised that among categories to be awarded are accommodation, catering services, travel services and entertainment services.