Hail Nkrumah

Listen to article

Nkrumah is but a God…

Worship him thee Lord..

Misappropriation he forestalled…

Neo-scramble he forewarned…

Tell me where he was wrong…

Is it his industrialization drive, could it be the Akosombo dam or the mighty road drives…

Or the rhetorical parrots of deceptive doom prophets that ruin the altar of his incarceration???

His era of condemnation is the successes of our generation…

His failures remain our achievements…

His unique ideas still in bereavement…

Hail St Nkrumah, Hail His Holiness …

Hail the God of Africa…

He remains in the hereafter…

Sycophants of our times tickle me to laughter

You ignorants…

Do you know Nkrumah?

The chief charismatic commander…

He made puppets surrender…

They tried eliminating his remains through the evil assassination…

His superior ideas couldn’t be gutted by fire…

The Osagyefo of Africa rose higher…

His ascension wondered Satan in his hell fire…

His indelible footprints continue to sink as loyal servants continue to breath and lift the bar of a proper emancipation…

Naysayers! Nkrumah was walking faster than he could run…

Kotoka remains accursed in the evil dungeon…

Whilst Africa suffers from the conferences of neo-scramble evil podium…

Hail him thee Lord…

Hail the God of Africa…

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah