Policy To Stop Apprentice Abuse In The Offing

The Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) in collaboration with the British Council are working together to draft a National Apprenticeship Policy.

Currently at the draft stage, the policy is expected to help synchronize traineeship and provide guidelines for effective coordination and implementation of good practices towards national economic growth and development.

Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education in Charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training, who addressed participants at an I-Work result sharing workshop on the draft Policy in Accra recently, said the policy would minimise abuses in the apprenticeship system.

“Even if the policy does not end it (errands for master craftsmen), it should be minimized to the barest form,” she stated.

The policy is also expected to improve the relationship between master craft persons and their trainees.

She continued that the Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) was well arranged to stimulate economic development and make government's Ghana beyond Aid agenda real.

She added that the Ministry of Education was working hard to provide quality world-class apprentices for employers globally.

She additionally averred: “If we want to develop our economy and ensure sustained job for the youth, then we must all join hands to make apprenticeship more attractive than it is now,” she added.

Chikodi Onyemerela, Director of Programme and Partnership at the British Council, commenting on the I-Work Project, said, it was a two-year programme that sought to create enhanced opportunities for young people in the Commonwealth by building the capacity of TVET leaders as well as practitioners.

The project connects training providers in India, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Ghana and South Africa.

He said the passage of the policy would mark a positive turning point in apprenticeship delivery in the country.

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Executive Director of COTVET, said in countries like Germany, USA, Australia, United Kingdom and other European countries, apprenticeship had helped to develop industry.

According to him, “The development of the nation is based on standardisation and quality of apprenticeship programmes.”

The draft policy has gone through interviews, validation and consultative meetings before it being prepared for distribution.

“It will ensure effective review and application of lessons through efficient mobilisation and dissemination of liable and disaggregated information,” he said.

