Dr. Ibrahim Anyars Emerges One Of The Best CEOs

Undoubtedly, one of the best-performing state enterprise Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) by all standards is Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, considering the level of workable initiatives laid to bare at (NABCO), that has benefitted over 100,000 unemployed graduates.

Dr. Anyars with his expertise and the passion to see his outfit succeed has lived up to the billing and helped the government address graduate joblessness.

Dr. Anyars is one of the appointees of this present government whose character and down-to-earth attributes with the masses have remained positive. He lives the true meaning of the concept of leadership. It is therefore not surprising that on his watch as the Chief Executive Officer of NABCO, the programme has made significant strides.

In a survey undertaken by the Daily Statesman Newspaper, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars emerged as the 3rd most performing CEO. Other best performing CEOs the newspaper mentioned included Akwasi Agyeman, Ghana Tourism Authority; Kingsley Agyemang, Scholarships Secretariat; Yoofi Grant, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; Kwasi Agyemang Busia, DVLA; Joseph Boahen Aidoo, Ghana Cocoa Board and David Asante, Ghana Publishing Company.

Others are Richard Dombo, Ghana Railway Development Authority; Benonita Bismarck, Ghana Shippers’ Authority and Mawusi Nudekor Awity, National Vocational Training Institute.

Some 11,000 beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) have so far exited from the programme after successfully securing permanent employment or establishing their own businesses.

Established in October 2018 to address graduate unemployment, beneficiaries of the programme are supporting public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and revenue mobilization.

About 100,000 people were recruited at the beginning of the scheme with several of them exiting upon finding a source of livelihood. Over 11,000 have exited into some kind of permanent or self-employment.

The scheme was crafted as an opportunity to bridge the world of academia and then the corporate world so that the very deficit that has created a gap between them and the labour market could be addressed.