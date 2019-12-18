Outgoing CJ Want Standards Maintained

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo want standards to be maintained in legal education ahead of her retirement from the top court.

The CJ whose tenure has been fraught with controversies about legal education retires in two days.

Ahead of that, Justice Akuffo has asked that her successor maintains the standards of the profession.

“Standardisation makes life easy for everybody…and it minimises corruption so if you feel the standards are too high or the standards are to be adjusted then adjust it and publicise it so the whole world knows what the standards are but we cannot and it would not do the nation any good to compromise,” she said at her valedictory ceremony.

—Myjoyonline.com