Federation Of Muslim Women Visit Mahama

The Federation of Muslim Women of Ghana, (FOMWAG) has paid a courtesy call on the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress,(NDC) former President John Dramani Mahama at his office.

Their discussion centered on issues that could inure to the benefit of the Ghanaian womanhood.

The former President in his welcome address expressed his discontent on an initial attempt by the government to change the educational curriculum for the aborted Comprehensive Sexual Education, (CSE ) for minors in schools.

"The recent issue of Comprehensive Sexuality Education, which has proven controversial, is an issue which drew condemnation from many civil society organizations, it is heartwarming to learn government has withdrawn that curriculum from the subject".

He continued, "We have our traditional means of educating our children on their sexual parts and how they relate to each other, and all that if there are deficiencies we know how to adjust to that.

"We must not hastily import other people's culture and tradition which are alien to our cultural norms. Can they also allow us to export our culture to their land as they seek to impose theirs on us," he intimated.

The (FOMWAG) women group thanked the former President and expressed their appreciation for the warm reception accorded them and the insightful discussion that ensued thereafter.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

Email: [email protected]