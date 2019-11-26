Police To Embark On Route March Ahead of Xmas

As part of security arrangements for the upcoming festive season, the Ghana Police Service says it will launch “Operation Father Christmas”, with a route march through some parts of Accra on Tuesday, 26th November, 2019.

The Service made this known in a statement.

The route march, the statement noted, will start at 7:00am from the Police Headquarters through Sankara Interchange to 37 Military Hospital – Jubilee House – Olusegun Obasanjo Highway – Kawukudi Roundabout – Accra Girls High School – Pig Farm Roundabout – Kotobabi Police Station – Accra New Town – Mallam Atta Market – Nima Roundabout – Nima Police Station – Ring Road Central – Kwame Nkrumah Circle – Kojo Thompson Road – Cedi House – Liberation Road – Parliament House Road – Castle Junction – La General Hospital – Jokers – Danquah Circle and end at the Police Headquarters, where the Inspector-General of Police will address officers and accredited media representatives.

The general public is hereby entreated to be calm when they see scores of Police officers marching through the communities listed above, according to the statement.

“Send us a message of a traffic populated area for Police attention,” it urged.

---Daily Guide