Happy Man Bitters Grabs 3 Top Awards

Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters has grabbed three top awards in two separate awards in Accra over the weekend.

The prestigious awards was in recognition of the fast growing company immense contribution to society.

At the Accra International Conference Center, the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry conferred on Dr Emmanuel Borketey Bortey, CEO of Charger Limited the young entrepreneur of the year 2018 and the emerging business of the year.

Last Friday at the Kempinski Hotel, the dynamic CEO of Charger Limited emerged as the promising CEO of the year in the Ghana Innovation Awards (GIA).

And to the organizers of GIA, Dr Borketey's emergece as the promising CEO for the private sector stems from the innovative role he has played in establishing a solid brand tasked to to provide quality services and products.

The organizers after a close monitoring of activities of Charger Limited, headquartered at Doboro, near Nsawam, considered the CEO's visionary as what has given birth to a multiple brand under the Charger Limited Company, raising winning brands like Happy Man Bitters, Onapo Atagwe Ginger, Charger Transport which deals in sand and stones.

The multiple award winning CEO of Charger Limited in a post award interview said "Certainly, we feel honored by this recognition, it will urge us on to push harder, I dedicate these awards to our hard working staff and loyal customers. We will keep pushing to make our brands world class."