ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.11.2019 General News

Woman Murdered At Sepase

By News Desk
KILLED! Obaa yaa
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman has allegedly been murdered in cold blood at Sepase, near Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region.

Fair in complexion and identified as Obaa Yaa, the woman was found dead in an uncompleted building last Sunday morning.

It was unclear what might have caused the death but a brother of the deceased, Patrick Kwakye, on behalf of the bereaved family, alleged that one Atta, a fiancé of Obaa Yaa, could have a hand in the lady's murder.

Mr. Kwakye said Atta and Obaa Yaa were living together at Sepase until their relationship hit the rocks recently, which might have led to her unfortunate death.

According to him, Obaa Yaa had been complaining about persistent manhandling by Atta and because of that she left Atta's room to rent her own.

Kwakye claimed that Atta threatened that if Obaa Yaa refused to return to him, she would suffer for it but the lady refused to return to him.

He said on Sunday morning, Obaa Yaa's body was found in an uncompleted building in the area and insisted that “the bereaved family believes that Atta has a hand in the murder.”

He said Atta had not been seen in the area since Obaa Yaa was found dead, and appealed to the police to intensify their investigation to arrest the perpetrators.

---Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

Ghana’s Economy Poor Under Akufo-Addo – NDC MP
2 hours ago

Bridge Gap Between Academia And Industry - Senyo Hosi Tells ...
2 hours ago

body-container-line