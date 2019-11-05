3 Awudome Thieves Busted

Three persons, suspected to be part of a syndicate that has been breaking into traders shops at the Awudome Cemetery area in Accra, have been arrested.

The suspects are Isaac Adusei Boadi, 24, Ishmael Ahenkorang, 20 and Enoch Fianoka, 20.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Accra Regional Police Command.

Inspector Kwabena Danso of the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Office, when contacted by DAILY GUIDE said personnel on October 28, 2019, while on patrol duties, received a distress call that there was a burglary going on at the Awudome area.

He said the patrol team swiftly moved to the location and spotted the suspects allegedly breaking into a shop.

“The suspects had broken into the first layer of the shop and were about breaking the second layer when they saw the police patrol vehicle approaching them.”

Inspector Danso continued that upon seeing the police, the suspects jumped into a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number GE4294-12, to escape but were blocked by a taxi driver who witnessed the action.

“Suspects, Boadi and Ahenkorang, were arrested in the process but three others managed to escape.

He said police investigations later led to the arrest of Enoch Fianoko.

He noted that suspect Ishmael Ahenkorang admitted to the offence, during interrogation sessions, that he was recruited by suspect Boadi after he had approached him to borrow an amount of GH¢200.

Also suspect Boadi also mentioned the name of one Kwame aka Abele, currently at large, as the one who introduced him into the group.

---Daily Guide