Asutifi North Youth Parliament Press Release

Friday November 1st is Africa Youth Day. A day set aside by the Africa Union Commission (AU) to shed light on the important contributions made by young persons to the development of their local communities and their respective nations.

For this year’s {2019} commemoration, which is under the theme “Ghana Beyond Aid: The Youth Factor” The National Youth Authority {NYA} in collaboration with NADeF Scholarship Beneficiaries and Associates(NASBA) and Asutifi North District Assembly under the distinguished Patronage of Hon Anthony Mensah, District Chief Executive of Asutifi North District Assembly has outlined a series of activities and Programmes to mark the day and beyond.

Registration of Youth Parliamentarians

The National Youth Authority in partnership with the Asutifi North District is scheduled to convene the first Asutifi North Youth Parliament Sitting on 3rd January, 2020. As part of the processes, registration for youth parliamentarians for each electoral area, selected youth associations and youth assembly members will commence on 1st November, 2019 and close on 20th December, 2019.

Launch of Children’s Manifesto Campaign

Ahead of the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections, the children in the Basic Schools in the District will register to participate in the Children’s Manifesto Campaign from 4th - 20th November,2019. This will be in a form of competition for children in Basic schools in the District. Children will serve as Aspiring Assembly members and prepare a manifesto to provide solutions to problems relating to the Sustainability 4E Pillars (Environment, Education, Employment and Economic Development) for youth and women in Asutifi North District. The 10 winners will receive awards including an opportunity to present their manifesto’s at the “Meet the Citizen’s Assembly”. This is aimed at giving voice to young people to contribute to developing sustainable future with the District Assembly members and stakeholders.

Youth Manifesto and Signature Campaign

On Friday, 8th November, 2019 the Youth Manifesto will be reviewed at a Youth Parliament Working Group Meeting. To ensure commitment to developing 10-year Asutifi North District Aftermines Strategic Plan with consideration of the youth manifesto, a signature campaign on the Youth Manifesto endorsement by all Aspiring Assembly members will be launched on 20th November,2019.

“Meet the Citizen’s Assembly”

At various electoral areas of the Asutifi North District Assembly the “Meet the Citizens Assembly” will be organized which will be climaxed with final Assembly at the Osei Kofi Abiri Social Centre, Kenyasi 1 on 3rd December, 2019. The winners of the Children Manifesto Campaign will have opportunity to deliver their manifesto at the event. All the Assembly Members will be invited to share their manifesto with LIVE transmission on Anapua FM, Net Impact Radio and all partner information center in the District.

Signed

Francis Nsiah

Project Lead

Asutifi North Youth Parliament

0200592979