UBA Holds “Jogging To Bond” Exercise

UBA Ghana organized its quarterly “Jogging to Bond” exercise on 14th September, 2019.

“The motivation behind organizing games like this, is to bring together all staff of the bank as one family and to put them in good shape.

Jogging to Bond over the years has presented a platform for staff to actively interact with one another, renew friendship, through physical exercise, amusement and refreshment outside the office space.

Nineteen (19) Business Offices in Greater-Accra Region walked up the Aburi Mountain amidst brass band music.

The walk started from Ayi Mensah and up the mountain looking down on the beautiful Accra landscape.

After the long walk, the team converged at the peak of the mountain to stretch and relax the muscles.

Other branches were not left out, the fun games were simultaneously organized in all regions of the country where UBA operates.

Management encouraged staff to adopt a healthy lifestyle and use the occasion to socialize to enhance team building.

This was reemphasized by Yvonne Bulley, a Clinical Nutritionist and the Managing Director for Organic Kitchen and Natural Remedies.

She advocated healthy living habits by revealing the dangers of eating unwholesome foods

The quarters birthday celebrants were not left out as they were celebrated with a cake and pampered with some melodious birthday songs.

Since inception in 2005, UBA Ghana has established its presence in Ghana as a full financial service institution providing retail, corporate and investment banking services.

The bank offers a wide range of unique banking solutions and products to its customers. The Bank pioneered the entry of a new generation of foreign banks into Ghana in January 2005.

UBA Ghana’s presence in the banking industry in Ghana over the last decade has revolutionized banking in the industry, where competitive innovation in responding to the needs of the customers has become the driving force of the industry.

UBA's world class customer driven innovations have earned it the confidence of the Ghanaian public; as it continues to provide banking services to a wide variety of customers.