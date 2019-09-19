GCB Bank Sponsors 30 Medical Students Abroad

GCB Bank Ltd. has provided GH¢ 150,000.00 to enable 30 medical students across the country embark on their 2019 medical exchange programme.

The students who are scheduled to travel to Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, USA, Spain, Israel, and other countries to study and acquaint themselves with best practices in medical education.

The sponsorship forms part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility towards health and education.

The support exposes the medical students to the practice of health care delivery in other countries.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Managing Director of GCB Bank, Mr. Anselm Ray Sowah, commended the students for their hard work and dedication towards studies. He charged them to stay focused on their chosen profession and help elevate the standards of healthcare in the country.

He added that the Bank will continue to support education-related initiatives which the medical exchange programme is an integral part.

Leader for this year’s beneficiaries, Mr. Darrel Sackey, thanked the Bank for their support which came in at a readily time. He added the support will go a long way to impact on their training as doctors.

A beneficiary of last year’s sponsorship package, Ms. Ruth Agyekum shared her experience at Brown University, which is an Ivy League University in the USA. She was grateful to GCB for giving her the opportunity to add to her life experiences and how medical education and its practice is done in the advanced world.

She said through GCB’s sponsorship she had gained a wealth of experience which will impact on her profession as a doctor.

The support is expected to enhance the expertise of the young doctors who will return to serve the nation with the knowledge and experience they have acquired.

Last year GCB sponsored 27 students for the same programme.