A/R: Aggrieved NDC Members Scatter Party Meeting

The youth group, believed to be supporters of a disqualified National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant in the Asawase constituency, Masawudu Mubarick stormed the premises of the party’s two-storey regional headquarters building, pelting stones and chanting.

Citi News’ Hafiz Tijani said that about 47 constituency executives had gathered at the party office for the meeting on the upcoming voter register exhibition when the incident happened.

The executives were for a period unable to come out of the building due to the incident.

The angry youth have since been burning vehicle tyres on the street in protest.

This is not the first time they had embarked on such a protest.

Last week, some aggrieved youth of the party burnt tyres and nearly torched the regional headquarters of the NDC in the Ashanti Region.

Following that incident, Masawudu Mubarick asked his supporters to remain calm, following a protest over his disqualification.

“I called them. I discouraged them from proceeding further. As I am speaking to you now I am currently engaging the Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region on how we can together work to let peace prevail,” he said in a Citi News interview.

Background

Masawudu Mubarick had his nomination forms to contest in the NDC parliamentary elections which took place in August rejected at the constituency and regional level pending disciplinary action against him.

His nomination was also rejected at the national party headquarters.

Some NDC members in the Asawase constituency filed a petition to the National Executive Council of the party following the failure to present the nomination form of Masawudu Mubarick, the standing opposition to incumbent MP Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak.

But the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party in a statement issued last week said it had “declared him disqualified to contest the Asawase constituency parliamentary seat for the 2020 elections.”

“By this decision, Alhaji Muntaka is to contest the parliamentary seat unopposed and for that matter stands elected as the parliamentary candidate-elect for the Asawase constituency,” it said.

