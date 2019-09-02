ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Victims Chase ‘419’ Adehyie Estates Boss Peter Kwaku Sika Dapaah...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.09.2019 General News

Illegal Tramadol Dealer Arrested In Tamale

By Daily Guide
Illegal Tramadol Dealer Arrested In Tamale
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

A joint operation between the police and Pharmacy Council in the Northern Region has led to the arrest of an illegal tramadol dealer in the region.

The suspect, Abdulai Issahaku, 40, believed to be a leader in the trade, was arrested at his shop Harsh chemicals at Changli in Tamale.

The suspect is said to be the main distributor of 200mg tramadol in Tamale and its environs.

There is a ban on the sale of tramadol in the region.

Some youth in Changli area allegedly attacked the security personnel and members of the Pharmacy Council when they stormed the shop of the suspect to arrest him.

The youth attacked them with stones and other objects to stop the arrest but the security officer had their way.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale

TOP STORIES

Illegal Tramadol Dealer Arrested In Tamale
2 hours ago

Nalerigu Nursing Students Who ‘Apologised To Mahama For Voti...
2 hours ago

body-container-line