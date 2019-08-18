18.08.2019 Education 152,000 Teachers Trained On New Curriculum—GES By Staff Writer 1 HOUR AGO EDUCATION The Ghana Education Service (GES) says a total of 152,000 Kindergarten to Primary 6 teachers have been trained on the introduction of the new standards based curriculum. A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of GES stated that management of GES was impressed with the quality of training given to the teachers. The statement indicated that it was expected that the new Standards Based Curriculum would be implemented effectively and efficiently in September 2019. It added that the 152,000, teachers converged at 996 centres across the country to be trained. —Daily Guide
