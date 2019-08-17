Medical Services Fees Increased

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has announced an upward adjustment of fees charged for services rendered by its members, medical doctors and dentists.

In a letter addressed to its members, GMA said the new charges will be effective September 1, 2019.

The services affected by the new charges include police reports, exhumation, permission cases, autopsy reports, general medical reports for school, employment, mortgage and travel reports.

“The stated professional fees are the actual payments (money) to be given to or received by the Medical Doctor or Dentist irrespective of whatever collection procedure (with or without administrative charges) put in place at the facility or institutional level,” the letter said.

The fees are to be paid directly to the individual doctor aside any other administrative charges that will be paid to the medical facility a patient seeks attention from.

This implies that exhumation reports, for example, will cost you not less than GH¢10,000 whilst Police reports on rape will cost you GH¢300 and GH¢800.

An autopsy report will now cost between GJ¢500 and GH¢1,000 while an exhumation will cost not less than GH¢10,000.

—Daily Guide