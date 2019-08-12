Eid-Ul Adha: Prestea Huni-valley MP Celebrates With Muslim Community At Huniso

The Member of Parliament for the Prestea Huni-valley Constituency, Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, on Sunday, August 11 joined Muslims in Huniso a farming community in her area to celebrate this years Eid-Ul Adha.

Addressing worshippers at Eid Prayers to mark the day at the Huniso M/A school park, the legislator sent her best wishes to all Muslims in the constituency to celebrate the Eid-Ul Adha in modesty.

She emphasized that, the main objective of Eid-ul Adha is to sacrifice animals to remember Prophet Abraham's willingness to obey God by attempting to sacrifice his own son Ishmael.

Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi on this particular occasion stressed on the important role the Muslim community plays in the socio-economic development of the constituency.

The MP said "on this festive season we should pray for good health, peace and prosperity for all constituents, let us encourage our brothers and sisters in the constituency to emulate the good works and lifestyle of Prophet Mohammed whiles we consider the constituencys forward march to development."

The MP who also doubles as minister for tourism arts and culture presented Two Thousand Cedis (₵2,000) to the Muslim community in commemoration of the celebration.

She disclosed that plans are far advance for the drilling of a borehole to provide the people of Huniso with potable water.

The minister assured that she will continue to support and make the process affordable for more people from the constituency to embark on the journey to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj which is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime.

The MP asserted that, the Akufo-Addo led government had started fulfilling the campaign promise made to the good people of Ghana including the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy.

The legislator noted that, while much more needs to be done to improve the lives of people in Muslim communities, government in recent years have overseen real progress, for example, the introduction of the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development which dawned the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) that have seen to the commencement of infrastructural development at the Zongo communities in the country.

She said government has recruited Arabic teachers to aid in developing global mindedness and cultural diversity in the citizenry.

Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi highlighted social intervention policy she has undertaken to improve the living standards of her constituents especially women, this include the introduction of the Obaapa Micro Loan Scheme which seeks to extend small loans and other basic financial assistance to women that do not have access to capital.

She further asked the Imam and the entire congregation to pray for Allah's protection and wisdom for president Akufo-Addo, Vice president Alhaji Bawumia and her able self as they deliver on all promise made to the good people of the constituency and the nation.

The chief Imam for Huniso, Mallam Abdul Rahman , expressed appreciation for the kind gesture and later prayed for the MP, President and his Vice.