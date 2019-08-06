Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
06.08.2019 General News

E/R: Chief Killed At Osenase

By Staff Writer
E/R: Chief Killed At Osenase
3 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

A Chief at Osenase, a community near Akwatia in the Denkyembuor District of the Eastern Region has allegedly been assassinated by an unknown persons.

The deceased Nana Ofori Dadiako, 68, was the Dwantoahene of Osenase.

He was found dead in a pool of blood Monday August 5,2019 in his room barely an hour after his wife and two children had left the house to the market.

He was stabbed in the abdomen by his assailants.

-Starrfm.com.gh

TOP STORIES

NAM1 Released

2 hours ago

Court Refuses To Reduce NAM1's Bail Amount

5 hours ago

body-container-line