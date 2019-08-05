U/E: Six MDCEs to contest NPP parliamentary primaries

Six Municipal and District Chief Executives of the governing New Patriotic Party have filed to contest in New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries in the Upper East Region slated for September 28, 2019.

The MDCEs are; Bongo DCE, Peter Ayinbisa, Garu DCE, Emmanuel Asore Avoka, Builsa South DCE, Daniel Gariba, Bolga East DCE, Emmanuel Abole, Pusiga DCE, Abduali Zubeiru and Bolgatanag MCE, Joseph Amiyure Atura.

Three (3) women namely, Aburiya Diana Asuure, Agbanwa Gabiana Abugri and Fidelia Kudariwor are contesting for the Bongo, Bawku and Chaina-Paga constituencies respectively.

Aburiya Diana

Meanwhile, the assemblyman for Zuarungu central electoral area in the Bolga East District has also filed to contest the Bolga East constituency.

Former Nabdam MP, Boniface Gambila and Former MCE for Bawku, Abdulai Abanga, contesting the Nabdam and Binduri Constituencies respectively.

Thirty-Two parliamentary aspirants have successfully filed to contest the parliamentary primaries in twelve out of fifteen constituencies in the Upper East Region described as 'Orphan Constituencies' at the close of nominations on August 3, 2019.

Peter Ayinbisa

Forms of all aspirants shall be submitted to the National Office of the NPP for scrutiny prior to their vetting slated for between August 10 to 15, 2019.

The party shall in due course open nominations for prospective candidates who wish to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Navrongo Central, Tempane and Bawku West constituencies where there are incumbent Members of Parliament.

UPPER EAST REGION

LIST OF PARLIAMENTARY ASPIRANTS FOR CONSTITUENCIES WITHOUT NPP MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

1. BAWKU CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

A. Abubakar Wuni

B. Agbanwa Gabiana Abugri

C. Ayuuba Seidu

2. Builsa South Constituency

A. Mr. Thomas Adama

B. Hon. Daniel Kwame Gariba

3. Bongo constituency

A. Hon Ayinbisa Peter

B. Aburiya Diana Asuure

4. Bolgatanga Central

A. Emmanuel Afour

B. Hon. Joseph Amiyure Atura

C. Hon. Rex Asanga

5. Chiana Paga Constituency

A. Robert Apechira Aloo

B. Fidelia Kudariwor

C. Alowe Leo Kaba

6. Talensi constituency

A. Samuel Kuug

B. Robert Alibo

C. William Zoogah.

D. Thomas Dunaab

7. Bolgatanga East

A. Hon. Emmanuel Abugre Abole

B. David Amoah

C. Hon Abire Nsobila

8. PUSIGA CONSTITUENCY

A. Mr Abdul- Karim Dubur

B. Hon Abdulai Zubeiru

9. Garu constituency

A. Musah Osman

B. Emmanuel Asore Avoka

10. Builsa North