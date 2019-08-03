Iddrisu Fuseini Vows to Unseat Haruna Iddrisu in Tamale South

An aspiring parliamentary candidate for Tamale South constituency, Iddrisu Fuseini has promised to unseat the current Member of Parliament, Lawyer Haruna Iddrisu when given the mandate to lead the party in the constituency.

Iddrisu Fuseini, who is the Upper East Regional Director of the State Insurance Company (SIC) made these remarks after presenting his nomination forms at the Tamale South Constituency office of the NPP to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of NPP in the constituency.

The Upper Regional director of SIC who is also a financier of the party in the constituency is vying to lead the party in the constituency for the first time.

The NPP opened nominations on Saturday, 20 July, 2019 and so far three persons have picked up the forms to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Tamale South constituency. They are IDDRISU FUSEINI, YAKUBU YUSSIF, and ABDALLAH SHAMSUDEEN

Speaking to Diamond News after submitting his forms, IDDRISU FUSEINI was optimistic that he will be winning the internal elections by a landslide victory.

He said empowering the youth will be his main priority, and that includes supporting the needy and brilliant students in the constituency to undergo medical training outside Ghana.

“I was encouraged by the constituency executives to contest and unseat the current MP Haruna Iddrisu who has failed to develop the constituency, and therefore I will not relent in my efforts to surprise the main opposition NDC in the constituency” he noted

“I will empower the youth in this constituency through education to make them successful in life. Our constituency lacks behind in terms of development because we haven’t had a good MP. My main objective will be to lobby for development for this constituency when given the mandate”, he stated.

Mr. Iddrisu Fuseini also promised to support farmers in the constituency. He said he has been supporting farmers in the constituency and therefore will put much effort into supporting them when given the nod so that they can increase their yield.

Iddrisu Fuseini also pledged to unite the party in the constituency when given the nod.

Source: Diamondfmonline.com