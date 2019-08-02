Tain DCE Commission 6-Unit Classroom Block For Brohani D/A Primary

The Brohani D/A primary school in the Tain District had benefited from a six-unit classroom block to aid teaching and learning in the district.

The facility was built with financial support from the Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services (ICODEHS).

Sheikh Abdul Baqi Swallah Imam, Vice Chairman of the Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services urged the people to be united and to take their children’s education serious since it is the only way they can secure their future.

He noted that government’s priority is on education hence they should take their children education serious.

The District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh in her remarks noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo placed importance on education and that is why he introduced free Senior High to make education accessible to all.

She said that government was doing its best to improve on education to the highest level also make it accessible for Ghanaians.

She urged parents to priorities their children’s education and invest on them.

Mr. Godfred Mark Domah, District Director of Education urged parents to invest in their children education and make good use of the building since the Foundation sacrificed their resources to put up the block for them.