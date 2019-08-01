Energy Commission Appoints ECG As Interim Operators

The Board of the Energy Commission has appointed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as interim operators to take charge of the management and operations of electricity sales in the country.

According to a press statement issued by the Board and sighted by ModernGhana, ECG's appointment was under licence number EC/ESL/02-19-001 to power distribution services Ghana Limited.

The statement said "In accordance with clause 27 of the Electricity Sale Licence (EC/ESL/02-19-001) issued to the Power Distribution Service Ghana Limited (PDS), the Energy Commission hereby appoints the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as the interim operator of the electricity retail sale functions in the Southern distribution zone under licence number EC/ESL/02-19-001.

The Board further revealed that the decision by the Commission to reappoint was based on the validity of the said licence becoming impaired due to certain events.

"The Demand Guarantees submitted by PDS to ECG have been disavowed by the issuer and declared null as well as void. The consequent impairment of the Lease and Assignment Agreement (LAA) between ECG and PDS" the statement further disclosed.

The Board says in consequence of the above, PDS is to facilitate and provide ECG with the needed access to all billing systems among others.

Below is a copy of the press statement: