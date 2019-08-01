The CapeCoast Fair 2019 Comes Off August 31

The CapeCoast Fair 2019 is scheduled to take place at the Chapel Square, Cape Coast on Saturday 31st August 2019.

The fair is under the theme: “Buy Made in Ghana”. The biggest Cape Coast pop market for food, fashion & music is curated by Anni Services Limited, an event agency in Cape Coast.

Speaking at the launch was the Co-Founder/CEO Anita Asante. “The special theme for The CapeCoast Fair 2019 was chosen to complement the economic policy effort of the Government. The administration of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo initiated the ten pillars of government’s industrial transformation agenda. It is aimed at massive structural transformation of the Ghanaian economy from our dependence on imports and aid to value chain addition.”

She continued, “Our focus is to give credence to SMEs and start-up in Cape Coast to showcase what they produce and get buyers to patronize them. The fair seeks to offer small, medium and large scale entities in Cape Coast which are finding it very difficult to sell and attract partners to meet their next business partners and sell to individuals".

Anita Asante added, “The CapeCoast Fair 2019 will admit all products, goods and services from both Cape Coast and beyond at display. From agro-products, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, clothing and textiles, automobile, telecommunication, mining, IT, Petrochemical, food & beverage. Exhibition will host generalize goods and services showcasing potentials and resources of the Ghanaian SMEs.”

She also said The CapeCoast Fair will not only project businesses but also include music bash that will entertain both visitors and families that will visit the fair.