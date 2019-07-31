Kingsley Amoakwah Chickens Out From Winneba High Court

Kingsley Amoakwah

Kingsley Amoakwah an applicant in a case against the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the University itself has shockingly withdrawn the application.

Mr. Amoakwah was challenging the legitimacy of the Vice-Chancellor, Rev Fr Prof Anthony Afful-Broni.

When the Winneba High Court presided over by Her Ladyship Janapare A. Bartels Kodwo (Mrs) called the case today, the applicant, Mr. Kingsley Amoakwah through his lawyer’s clerk brought to the attention of the judge notice to discontinue the case against the VC and UEW.

Lawyer for the 1st to 2nd respondents Paa Kwasi Abaidoo sought costs and prayed the court that as a condition, the applicant should be made to pay costs in full before being allowed to filing any other legal action in court.

Her Ladyship the Presiding Judge, on the contrary, pointed out that the applicant’s right to seek legal redress cannot be taken away from him. Cost awarded against him will therefore suffice.

Consequently, Her Ladyship Justice Janapare awarded a cost of ¢5,000 against Mr. Kingsley Amoakwah to be paid to UEW.

It would be recalled that Mr. Amoakwah’s application which sought among other relieves to restrain the VC from holding himself out as VC or performing any such functions in the capacity of 2nd Respondent institution was mistaken as an injunction order by some dismissed staff led by former VC of UEW, Prof. Mawutor Avoke.

Prof. Mawutor Avoke on that basis stormed the University with some dismissed staff and hired thugs to stage what the University authorities described as ‘an aborted Rambo Styled Coup d’ etat’ to announce their return and recapture of the University last Tuesday. This created a state of fear and panic at the University.