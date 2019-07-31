NTLF Ghana Donates GHC90,000 to Children With Defect

Noble Touching Lives Foundation (NTLF Ghana) has donated a sum of GHC90,000 to children with the defect for a surgery.

Noble Touching Lives Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides resources for parents and children that has been affected by birth defect, childhood leukemia, and other neurological conditions.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of NTLF-Ghana, Mr. George Annan some societies see these children as a goddess and that, they can't live with them.

"Some parents of these victims abandon them after birth, others too isolate them in the village".

He further noted that " Research has shown that, women at the age of 35years are also a risk factor to birth defect ".

" These types of birth defect may be caused by genetics problems, non-genetics, Lifestyle choices, Environmental factor, Infection during pregnancy, problems with Chromosomes and others," Mr. George Annan stated.

As part of the NTLF Gh social responsibility, Mr. George Annan and his able team took up the mantle upon themselves to bring smiles on faces of these parents and children, by donating a sum of GHc90,000 for their surgery.

"We should give hope and support these defected children and also a responsibility to each and everyone to support this campaign against discrimination of defected children", he concluded.