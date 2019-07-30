Danladi Saaka Joins NPP Daboya-Mankarigu Race

Danladi Saaka

Danladi Saaka, a Chartered Accountant with 15 years professional experience in financial analysis has joined the race for the selection of a Parliamentary nominee for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency in the Savanna Region. He is an astute politician and a native of Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency.

Over the years, he has been considered as a unifier, philanthropist and a distinguished nation builder by the people in his constituency.

This is the second time he is contesting for parliamentary elections in the same constituency. It could be recalled that in 2015, he contested the NPP primaries but could not win.

In an interview with Danladi Saaka, he indicated that he is prepared to win the parliamentary seat for NPP for Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency in the 2020 upcoming election. In response to why he wants to lead the constituency, he explained that the welfare of the people of his constituency is his major concern and he, therefore, wants the opportunity to improve on infrastructures such as roads, electricity and health care.

In addition, he indicated that one of his paramount goals is to bring peace and harmony among the tribes in the constituency through co-existence.

In an interview with some of the constituents they indicated that for over 10 years, there has been an unending conflict between the two main ethnic groups in the constituency, the Gonja’s and Tampulmas, they believe Danladi is a unifier that can lead the constituency to a sense of long-lasting peace.

Others also indicated that over the years, he has been mobilizing, organizing and creating awareness among women about education and Agric finance development.

They, therefore, believe that when he is given the opportunity he will assist the youth by acquiring a loan for Agric development for small scales farming in the constituency.

Shaibu Mahama is the current Member of Parliament representing the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).