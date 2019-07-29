We’ll Help You Succeed — NADMO Assured

The District Chief Executive for Kwahu Afram Plains North, Mr Samuel Kena has assured the NADMO office in the District of the Assembly’s resolve to fully support their activities to enable them discharge their mandate effectively. He said, despite the financial constraint the Assembly is grappling with, it will not renege in supporting NADMO in the District.

This assertion was made by Mr Peter Sae Afari, the Deputy District Coordinating Director who represented the DCE during the inauguration of a Seventeen (17) Member Disaster Management Committee at Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region. The Committee as its mandate shall help mitigate and manage disaster related cases in the District. Mr. Peter Sae Afari, said the Assembly has been supporting the organization’s activities in the district and it is imperative for NADMO to fully implement Act 972, 2016 which has given NADMO a paradigm shift from a reactive to a proactive disaster risk management Organization.

The Eastern Regional Director of NADMO, Mr. Kwame Appiah Kodua inaugurating the committee, said the coming of Act 972 2016 has expanded the scope of work of NADMO and as such the need to involve stakeholders from diverse institutions to collectively formulate and implement proactive disaster prevention measures in the district. He appealed to the members to come out with a comprehensive district disaster plan to serve as a guide for their activities.

Mr. Afari thanked the management of NADMO for the trust reposed in them and assured of the dedication and proactive approach the committee shall adopt in its work. He said, the DCE who is the Chairman of the Committee shall fully use resources available to support the work of the Committee and NADMO in general.

Members of the Committee were drawn from the Ghana Health Service, the Police, BNI, the District Assembly, GES, Fire Service, Information Services Department, NADMO and Department of Social Development. The rest were Department of Agriculture, Forestry Commission, Environmental Health, Ambulance Service, Local Council of Churches and a representative of the Traditional Authority.