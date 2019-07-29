Prophet Badu Kobi Is A Bad Father – Angry Owurayere Nanapanin Vents

Relationship and Marriage Activist, Owurayere Evangelist Nanapanin Arhin has totally condemned and ‘rubbished’ Prophet Emmanuel Badu’s recent tribal comment that has gone very viral on social media platforms.

The host of “Obaasima” transmitted on an Accra-based Onua FM who fumed up during in an interview with Nana Kwame Gyan on “Highway” on Yonkopa 89.1 FM said the man of God has goofed big time and must be condemned.

According to her, it is only a bad father can talk like how Prophet Badu Kobi just did which is likely to also spark tribal war in Ghana.

She angrily said;

“… Badu Kobi is simply a bad father and he must be condemned for his tribal centred comment. How can a man of his kind say these things? It is very sad and dishearting.”

She added that the man of God should quickly come out and publish the full findings from his research for the world to see.

… Nana, let him come out and publish full findings from his so-called research.”

Background –

The founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi in a short video that went viral on social media has described Ashanti, Fanti and Ewe women as unwise and unmarriageable materials admonishing prospective husband not to marry from that tribes compared to others in the parts of the country.

On the Ashanti women, he said;

“If you marry Ashanti lady, you have imported problem for yourself forever. I have done research and it is so. Ashantis, their eyes red (greedy), looking for property, looking for things to carry back. Their mother is at the corner, influencing everything. I have done my research…. If my daughter is going to marry, I will tell her, if you want to go and be driven back, go and behave like an Ashanti girl. The Ashanti men are there, I am telling you, Ashanti women don’t respect Ashanti men, especially when you are broke, (they would tell you) You, you, who are you? She will dress you from the top because the mother is always talking with her. I am telling you the truth, I am telling you the truth ooo!”

On the Fanti and Ewe women, he said;

“Fanti women are foolish sometimes and Ewes too are doormats.”

Watch the video below;

Source: www.fnnewsroom.com